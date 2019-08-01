Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Trading Up 23.3%

Highway 50 Gold Corp (CVE:HWY) was up 23.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 32,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.

About Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Highway 50 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway 50 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.