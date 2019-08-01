Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.63 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hillenbrand updated its FY19 guidance to $2.40-2.46 EPS.

NYSE:HI traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.12. 1,478,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.