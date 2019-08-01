Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. 4,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

