Honest Tops 24-Hour Volume of $111,350.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Honest has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $153,363.00 and $111,350.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00280825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.01420344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00114950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

