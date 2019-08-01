HOQU (HQX) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $883,648.00 and $5.84 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00282110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.01428428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00114694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000557 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

