Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 163,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $784.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, President James D. Neff bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,195.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 253,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,238.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 68,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

