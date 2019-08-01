Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 41.69%.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,100.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.