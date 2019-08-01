HotCopper (ASX:HOT) Trading Down 11.1%

HotCopper Holdings Ltd (ASX:HOT) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 33,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.18.

About HotCopper (ASX:HOT)

Hotcopper Holdings Limited operates as a stock trading and investment Internet discussion forum in Australia. The company's platform enables users to discuss listed companies in the Australian Securities Exchange. It provides a forum for investors to comment on a range of topics, including listed companies and IPOs, stocks to buy and sell, share market trading, ASX stock markets, foreign stock markets, politics, sports, betting, etc., as well as futures, derivatives, managed funds, and foreign currency trading.

