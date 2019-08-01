HSBC Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 109 Price Target

HSBC set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 111 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 106 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 104.72.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

