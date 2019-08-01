HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in HSBC by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.