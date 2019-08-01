Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Hubbell updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.85-8.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.85-8.15 EPS.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $128.13. The stock had a trading volume of 301,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.60.

In other Hubbell news, insider Darrin S. Wegman sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $498,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,071.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $290,894.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,468 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

