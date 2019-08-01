Hugo Boss’ (BOSS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.00 ($86.05).

Hugo Boss stock traded down €3.04 ($3.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €54.12 ($62.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 12 month high of €80.64 ($93.77). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

