Hunter Maritime Acquisition (NASDAQ:HUNTU) Shares Up 1,366.7%

Shares of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HUNTU) shot up 1,366.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00, 0 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.12.

About Hunter Maritime Acquisition (NASDAQ:HUNTU)

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, vessels, vessel contracts (including contracts for the purchase and charter-in by it of vessels) or one or more operating businesses.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.