Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Declares $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $17.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $228.30 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,737 shares of company stock worth $1,027,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.08.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

