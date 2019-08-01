Huntington National Bank Buys Shares of 2,283 Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Frontdoor to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,347. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.47 per share, with a total value of $269,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

