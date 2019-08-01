Huntington National Bank Has $90,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 379,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 196,319 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 126,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

