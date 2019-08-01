Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AAON were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson cut shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

AAON stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. 54,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,707. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $113.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $53,473.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,878 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $186,725.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,810,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $292,967 in the last 90 days. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

