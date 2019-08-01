Huntington National Bank Purchases 105 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,757,000 after purchasing an additional 518,036 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 220,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199,694 shares during the period. Newport Asia LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $47,498,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 691,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,924,000 after purchasing an additional 122,622 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth $24,555,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,220. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. NetEase Inc has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $289.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.62.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TH Capital raised their target price on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.55.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.