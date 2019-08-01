Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. ValuEngine raised Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE SXI traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,197. The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.48. Standex Int’l Corp. has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $114.20.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.41%. Standex Int’l’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Standex Int’l Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.