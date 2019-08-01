Huntington National Bank Sells 230 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,209. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.99. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $65.39.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

