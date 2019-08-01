Huntington National Bank Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $67,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 74,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,621.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $28,111.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,260.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,073 shares of company stock worth $145,310. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,132. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

