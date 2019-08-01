Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $207.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.70 million and the lowest is $206.74 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $219.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $823.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.95 million to $827.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $872.01 million, with estimates ranging from $864.50 million to $879.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.99. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.52.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,389.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $865,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,749.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.