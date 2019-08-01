HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Achieves $14.44 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $986,702.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00280647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.01435971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00115200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000564 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 2,991,960,551 coins and its circulating supply is 1,982,368,905 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.