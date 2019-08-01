Hype Token (HYPE) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Hype Token has a total market capitalization of $160,933.00 and $10,421.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hype Token token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and DDEX. Over the last week, Hype Token has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00284355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.01424516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00114978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Hype Token

Hype Token’s total supply is 49,944,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,401,596 tokens. The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hype Token’s official website is hypetoken.io. Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token. The official message board for Hype Token is medium.com/@hypetoken.

Buying and Selling Hype Token

Hype Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hype Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hype Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

