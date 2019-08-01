Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Down 0.1%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, approximately 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28.

About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million square feet of high quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial landlords in Causeway Bay.

