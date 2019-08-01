I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.29. I.D. Systems shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDSY shares. Barrington Research assumed coverage on I.D. Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. I.D. Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.02.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%.

In other I.D. Systems news, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,231.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of I.D. Systems by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in I.D. Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY)

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

