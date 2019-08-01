I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $164.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.01034464 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004446 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,588,902 coins.

I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

