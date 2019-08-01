IAA (NYSE:IAA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IAA in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE IAA traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 240,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,820. IAA has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

