IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $627.97 Million

Brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce $627.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $629.22 million and the lowest is $626.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $580.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.94%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.86.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,639,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,897,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,582,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,615,000 after purchasing an additional 780,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,793,000 after purchasing an additional 289,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $13.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,349. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.86. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $292.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.