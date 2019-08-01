IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,639,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total value of $1,860,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,774 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.30. The stock had a trading volume of 50,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.94% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.