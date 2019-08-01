Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up about 1.5% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,764,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 107.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $462,848.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,464.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.59, for a total value of $1,051,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,058,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $19,899,477 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $301.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

