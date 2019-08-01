IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 215 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

