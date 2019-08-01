IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 117,900.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $129,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $91,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,807 shares of company stock worth $51,694,711 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $155.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.98.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

