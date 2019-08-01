IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $216.12 and a 52-week high of $358.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.67. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

