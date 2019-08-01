IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 4,222 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,731,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,222,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

