IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd comprises approximately 1.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 952,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 294,269 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,769,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,260 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 609,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 94,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

NYSE:FMO opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

