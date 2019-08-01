ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.85. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 38,436 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImageWare Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $90.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.81.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImageWare Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

