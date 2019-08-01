IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Down 9.4%

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.05 and last traded at $36.20, 1,413,461 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 345% from the average session volume of 317,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co raised shares of IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $782.90 million, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,206,950. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.