Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Nomura

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective lifted by Nomura from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Incyte from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

INCY traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.65. 15,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,581. Incyte has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.62.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Incyte by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 46,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

