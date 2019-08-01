Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.17. The company had a trading volume of 131,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,208. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

