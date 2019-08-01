INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading Up 7.6%

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) shares were up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.84, approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

