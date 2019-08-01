Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Releases Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 42.85%.

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,174. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.