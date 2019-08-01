Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Trading 14% Higher

Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY)’s share price traded up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.06, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

About Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.