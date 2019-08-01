Informa (LON:INF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Informa (LON:INF) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 875 ($11.43) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 840 ($10.98).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Informa to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Informa from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Informa from GBX 819 ($10.70) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 897.30 ($11.72).

INF stock opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 833.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.27. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton acquired 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

