InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35, approximately 47,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 787,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InfraCap MLP ETF stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

