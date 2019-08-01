Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Trading Up 1.6%

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), approximately 2,018,705 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

About Infrastrata (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

