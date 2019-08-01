Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Sony comprises approximately 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Sony by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 288,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81.

SNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

