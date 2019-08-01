Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Paypal by 666.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $220,000. First American Bank increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.3% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 2,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $59,124,828.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $111.11 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

