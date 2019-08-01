Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.53 and a 52 week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $26,998.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 416 shares of company stock worth $59,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

