Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.9% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 472,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,303 shares of company stock worth $9,930,887. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

